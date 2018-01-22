AAC joins global portraiture efforts

The Art Academy of Cincinnati hosted a full day of service to the community through portraits and photographs of people who otherwise might not have access to professional photos.

Help-Portrait, a collective of photographers, makeup artists, hairstylists and volunteers, was the brainchild of photographer Jeremy Cowart who wanted to share his skills with the community.The idea was that a photographer has the ability to help someone smile and regain his or her dignity.

Local partners who teamed with AAC included Greater Cincinnati Homeless Coalition, Our Daily Bread, Over-the-Rhine Kitchen, Over-the-Rhine Chamber of Commerce, Over-the-Rhine Community Housing, Over-the-Rhine Recreation Center, Peaslee Neighborhood Center, Seven Hills Community Center, St. Francis Seraph Ministries, Talbert House, Tender Mercies, Walnut Hills Kitchen & Pantry and YWCA.

www.help-portrait.com

Photos by Hunter Clem