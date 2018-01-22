Cooperative for Education raises $170K for its efforts in Guatemala

Cooperative for Education’s annual Fall Fiesta, held at Great American Ball Park, raised more than $170,000 to support CoEd’s education programs.

More than 300 guests enjoyed dinner, drinks, live and silent auctions and more, all to raise money to bring CoEd’s Scholarship & Youth Development program to new communities in Guatemala.

Special guest Lesly Patzán from Guatemala shared the emotional story of her life’s transformation after receiving a CoEd scholarship.

Event hosts were Mary Geren Lutz and Larry Lutz. Emcee was former Local 12 news anchor Kit Andrews. Auctioneer was Chief Mike Couch.

KidCarpet.com was presenting sponsor.

Cooperative for Education provides textbooks, computers, scholarships and literacy programs to underprivileged children in Guatemala with the mission of helping them overcome poverty through education. It was founded in 1996 by two Xavier University graduates and has offices in Westwood and Guatemala City.

