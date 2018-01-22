Make Camp Possible pulls in $125K

Over 200 superheroes raised more than $125,000 to send children to Talbert House’s Camp Possible next summer.

Make Camp Possible, presented by the Harold C. Schott Foundation, is an annual fundraiser to support the therapeutic-based summer program for children ages 6-12 who struggle with behavioral health issues.

The event featured a superhero theme and included raffles, a silent auction, hors d’oeuvres, desserts and more. Peter Hiltz and Kim Kline co-chaired the event.

One hundred percent of the event’s proceeds will benefit Camp Possible, thanks to a donation by the Harold C. Schott Foundation. Fifth Third Bank, Mercy Health, Ohio Capital Corporation for Housing, Mrs. Robert D. Stern, and The Williams Foundation were among the event’s top sponsors.

Click on a photo below to view full event gallery.