NKY Women’s Initiative seeking award nominations

The Northern Kentucky Chamber Women’s Initiative is seeking nominations for the Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards.

Women who receive the awards exemplify notable achievement, outstanding service in their professions or to the Northern Kentucky community, and the qualities of personal integrity, perseverance and leadership.

Nominations are due Jan. 31. The awards will be presented at the Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards Luncheon on Tuesday, May 1.

Nominations also are being accepted for the Emerging Leader Award, the Judith Clabes Lifetime Achievement Award, the Helen Carroll Champion of Education Award and the Henrietta Cleveland Inspiring Women Award.