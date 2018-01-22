Rotary celebrates with kids at Roselawn Condon School

The Rotary Club of Cincinnati marked its longest-standing Christmas tradition with the annual holiday party for students at Roselawn Condon School. The school traces its beginnings to classes for children with disabilities that the Rotary helped launch in 1919 at what was then known as Cincinnati’s General Hospital.

At the December party, club members provided gifts for each of the 113 students; entertained with carols, games, crafts and magic acts;, and welcomed Santa. Rotary also presented $500 to the school to purchase sensory equipment.

