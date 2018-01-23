Food or art? Why choose?

Friday, Feb. 9, 6-10 p.m., The Carnegie, Covington

Which do you love more – food or art?

There’s no need to pick between the two at “The Art of Food,” a sensory experience that appeals to foodies and art lovers alike.

Attendees will sample edible creations from more than 20 of the Tri-State’s top culinary artists, while surrounded by food-inspired art and high-energy performances from visual and performing artists. Music will be provided by DJ Mowgli and DJ Surge.

And for those who subscribe to the theory that more is better, this year’s Art of Food is bigger – so therefore must be even better.

New for 2018, “Art of Food” will expand outside the walls of The Carnegie’s historic building, into a large heated tent on the front plaza to accommodate the increase in participating chefs and anticipated attendees. The Carnegie’s upstairs galleries will be transformed into a private VIP lounge area featuring complimentary beer and wine.

“The galleries will be filled with a unique variety of works from popular local artists, including a giant, colorful installation that will be transformed by our performers,” added Matt Distel, The Carnegie’s exhibition director.

Tickets are $50, $35 for Carnegie members. VIP tickets are $75. 859-957-1940 or thecarnegie.com

Visual and performing artists:

Lindsey Whittle, Bill Ross and Bob Scheadler, Joe Girandola and the UC Duct Tape Studio, Tony Dotson, Sarah Dunagan FOREALISM TRIBE, and Pones Inc.

Chefs and restaurants:

Catch-A-Fire Pizza – Chef Mike Marschman

Panino – Chef Nino Loreto

Alfio’s buon cibo – Chef Alfio Gulisano

Jeff Thomas Catering – Chef Steve Waddell

Bauer Farm Kitchen – Chef Jackson Rouse

Commonwealth Bistro – Chef Chris Burns

Red Feather – Chef Andrew Mersmann

Colonel’s Gourmet Events – Chef Matt Buschle

Django Western Taco – Chef Josh Campbell

The Littlefield – Chef Shoshannah Hafner

Coffee Emporium – Tony Tausch

The Pacific Kitchen – Chef Michael Ly

Via Vite – Chef Cristian Pietoso

Senate – Chef Daniel Wright

Wunderbar – Chef Nathan Chambers

Carriage House Farm – Chef Kate Cook

Grateful Grahams – Chef Rachel DesRochers

The Metropolitan Club – Chef Kelsey Yerger

Lil’s Bagels – Chef Julia Keister

Coppin’s Restaurant and Bar – Chef Alex Jepson

Moonrise Doughnuts – Chef Keith Bales

Buona Vita Pizza – Chef Matthew Frommeyer

Fresh Table – Chef Louis Snowden

Prep + Pared – Kroger

Inspirado – Chef Baron Shirley

Walt’s Hitching Post – Chef Neil Smith

The BonBonerie – Chef Sharon Butler