Food or art? Why choose?

Friday, Feb. 9, 6-10 p.m., The Carnegie, Covington
Which do you love more – food or art?
There’s no need to pick between the two at “The Art of Food,” a sensory experience that appeals to foodies and art lovers alike.
Attendees will sample edible creations from more than 20 of the Tri-State’s top culinary artists, while surrounded by food-inspired art and high-energy performances from visual and performing artists. Music will be provided by DJ Mowgli and DJ Surge.
And for those who subscribe to the theory that more is better, this year’s Art of Food is bigger – so therefore must be even better.
New for 2018, “Art of Food” will expand outside the walls of The Carnegie’s historic building, into a large heated tent on the front plaza to accommodate the increase in participating chefs and anticipated attendees. The Carnegie’s upstairs galleries will be transformed into a private VIP lounge area featuring complimentary beer and wine.
“The galleries will be filled with a unique variety of works from popular local artists, including a giant, colorful installation that will be transformed by our performers,” added Matt Distel, The Carnegie’s exhibition director.
Tickets are $50, $35 for Carnegie members. VIP tickets are $75.
859-957-1940 or thecarnegie.com
Visual and performing artists:
Lindsey Whittle, Bill Ross and Bob Scheadler, Joe Girandola and the UC Duct Tape Studio, Tony Dotson, Sarah Dunagan FOREALISM TRIBE, and Pones Inc.
Chefs and restaurants:
Catch-A-Fire Pizza – Chef Mike Marschman
Panino – Chef Nino Loreto
Alfio’s buon cibo – Chef Alfio Gulisano
Jeff Thomas Catering – Chef Steve Waddell
Bauer Farm Kitchen – Chef Jackson Rouse
Commonwealth Bistro – Chef Chris Burns
Red Feather – Chef Andrew Mersmann
Colonel’s Gourmet Events – Chef Matt Buschle
Django Western Taco – Chef Josh Campbell
The Littlefield – Chef Shoshannah Hafner
Coffee Emporium – Tony Tausch
The Pacific Kitchen – Chef Michael Ly
Via Vite – Chef Cristian Pietoso
Senate – Chef Daniel Wright
Wunderbar – Chef Nathan Chambers
Carriage House Farm – Chef Kate Cook
Grateful Grahams – Chef Rachel DesRochers
The Metropolitan Club – Chef Kelsey Yerger
Lil’s Bagels – Chef Julia Keister
Coppin’s Restaurant and Bar – Chef Alex Jepson
Moonrise Doughnuts – Chef Keith Bales
Buona Vita Pizza – Chef Matthew Frommeyer
Fresh Table – Chef Louis Snowden
Prep + Pared – Kroger
Inspirado – Chef Baron Shirley
Walt’s Hitching Post – Chef Neil Smith
The BonBonerie – Chef Sharon Butler