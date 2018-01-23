Petcasso a masterpiece for Pets in Need

With more than 250 in attendance and record-breaking silent auction proceeds, the fourth annual Petcasso event was something to howl about.

Petcasso is Pets in Need of Greater Cincinnati’s largest annual fundraiser. The evening included a cocktail buffet, open bar and live music with emcee P.G. Sittenfeld. The silent auction included 20 Painted Pets, one-of-a-kind works designed by local and regional artists.

Pets in Need provides low-cost veterinary care and food for pets from homes in which income is at or below 150 percent of the federal poverty level.

