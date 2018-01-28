ArtsWorks’ Best Seller Bash celebrates book of murals, “Transforming Cincinnati”

ArtWorks Cincinnati celebrated the release of its new book of murals, “Transforming Cincinnati,” at The Best Seller Bash, presented by Fifth Third Bank. The book signing and debut party at the Rookwood Pottery Co. Studio and Showroom featured food and drinks from 14 local partners, live music, and the opportunity to chat with some of the mural artists. “Transforming Cincinnati” is available at bookstores throughout Greater Cincinnati.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.