CAM welcomes docent class grads

The Cincinnati Art Museum has inducted 24 volunteers into its docent program. They join a team of more than 110 active docents.

Docents are volunteer educators who have graduated from a year-long training program led by museum staff, curators and art experts. Training focuses on art history, best practices in museum education and familiarization with the museum’s collection.

The new graduates are Cindy Caslavka, Deb Coyle, John Crawford, Scott Ehrnschwender, Sara Fair, Kathy Francis, Terry Haynes-Toney, Sue Heidel, Barbara Holstein, Jenny Jeffries, Zizi Khodadad, Christine Krumpelbeck,Holly Light, Douglas Linn, Annie Linnemann, Sue McDonald, Susan Monton, Mickey Phillips, Sarah Shay, Anna Valerius, Roza Vilner, Phil Weintraub, Julie Willis and Bob Zierolf.