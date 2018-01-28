Chamber Orchestra fundraiser tops $30K
A capacity crowd at the the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra’s “(Not So) Silent Night” event at the Carnegie Center of Columbia-Tusculum helped raise $30,000. During the event, Barbara Bushman was honored with the 2017 Pinnacle Award. CCO Music Director Eckart Preu is putting together this summer’s festival season. Details about Summermusik 2018, which will run Aug. 4-25, will be announced this spring.
Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.
CCO board president Wes Needham, honoree Barbara Bushman, CCO music director Eckart Preu
CCO music director Eckart Preu, Robert Chavez, Larry Kellar and Eric Allen
Suzanne and J. Carter McNabb with Angelique and Kaoru Suzuki
Tom and Marty Humes with Carrie Hayden and Larry Kellar
John Harrison, Eckart Preu and Reena Dhanda Patil
Janet Huston, Alice Rogers Uhl and Ruthann Sammarco
LeAnne Anklan, Wes Needham and Vicky Motch
Eckart Preu, Joyce Elkus, Marc Greenberg and Vita Greenberg
Matt and Joy Zeck with Jean and Bill Zeck
Sandy Davis, Barbara Bushman, Nancy Rademacher and Katie Feldman
Elizabeth Dodd, Scott Lang, Jim Dodd and Nancy Lippincott
Family members with honoree Barbara Bushman: Cooper, Ross, Carson, Stacy, Lee, Amy, Emma and Alison Bushman
Tom Huston and Jim Sammarco with Marie and Bill Tsacalis
Ruth Schwallie and Mark Silbersack with Mary Lu and Dick Aft
Dan Virzi, Sue Ellen Stuebing, Lee Weinel and Alison Bushman
