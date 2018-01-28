Chamber Orchestra fundraiser tops $30K

A capacity crowd at the the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra’s “(Not So) Silent Night” event at the Carnegie Center of Columbia-Tusculum helped raise $30,000. During the event, Barbara Bushman was honored with the 2017 Pinnacle Award. CCO Music Director Eckart Preu is putting together this summer’s festival season. Details about Summermusik 2018, which will run Aug. 4-25, will be announced this spring.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.