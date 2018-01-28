Islamic Center invites 200 leaders to share a cultural experience
The Islamic Center of Greater Cincinnati hosted 200 Greater Cincinnati leaders for a cultural experience that featured a dinner filled with flavors from all over the Muslim world and an evening of conversation about building unity. The event included a tour of the mosque and a fireside chat with Farooq Kathwari, CEO of Ethan Allen, that was conducted by Islamic Center board chair Shakila Ahmad. The experience was created by a team from the Islamic Center with support provided by Ethan Allen Springdale, UC Health|West Chester Hospital and other partners.
Shabana Shakir-Ahmed and Imam Hossam Musa lead a tour of the mosque.
(Clockwise from left) Dr. Masood Ahmad, Butler County commissioner TC Rogers, Ginny Rogers, UC Foundation President Peter Landgren, Islamic Center executive director Tammam Alwan, UC trustee Tom MIscheli, Dinsmore & Schol’s Mike Hawkins with (back to camera) Farooq Kathwari
Farooq Kathwari, Ethan Allen CEO and National Muslim Jewish Advisory Council co-chair, with Shakila Ahmad, Islamic Center board chair
President Dave Armstrong of Thomas Moore College, Leslie Armstrong, Shakila Ahmad and President James Williams of Mount St. Joseph University
Dean David Mengel of Xavier University, Dr. Ahmed Munir and Mark Lammers of CET
Dinner Team: Bilal Lakhani, Tammam Alwan, Nazim Fazlani, Shabana Shakir-Ahmed, Dr. Amir Izhar, Urooj Amir, Farooq Kathwari, Nadia Hadiyatullah, Shakila Ahmad, Patti Buchroeder, Jane Woodruff, Fatima Emlemdi and Camellia Noor
