Islamic Center invites 200 leaders to share a cultural experience

The Islamic Center of Greater Cincinnati hosted 200 Greater Cincinnati leaders for a cultural experience that featured a dinner filled with flavors from all over the Muslim world and an evening of conversation about building unity. The event included a tour of the mosque and a fireside chat with Farooq Kathwari, CEO of Ethan Allen, that was conducted by Islamic Center board chair Shakila Ahmad. The experience was created by a team from the Islamic Center with support provided by Ethan Allen Springdale, UC Health|West Chester Hospital and other partners.

