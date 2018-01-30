Make Waves: 2018 ArtsWave campaign events

ArtsWave’s 2018 community campaign launches Thursday, Feb. 1, and continues through April 26.

Campaign kickoff – the Make Waves Beer Party – is at Braxton Brewing Co. in Covington, 5-8 p.m. Feb. 1. Everyone’s invited to be there to lift a glass to the arts. Part of the proceeds from every beer sold will go to the annual fundraising campaign.

You’ll hear the term “Make Waves” a lot during the campaign. It references the ripple effect of the arts on the community.

The ArtsWave Sampler Weekend, a tradition for 30 years, has been reimagined for 2018 and reborn as ArtsWave Days, brought to you by Macy’s.

Curated arts events will be on Saturdays, Feb. 3 through April 21, with more than 100 events at 39 venues – and targeted to different interests. A quick look includes a Play Day for kids Feb. 3, a Date Night on Feb. 17 with wine and performances at Cincy Shakes, The Transept and Ensemble Theatre. You can even play your flute or violin on the stage at Music Hall.

artswave.org/days

Other key elements of the 2018 campaign:

CincySings: The 5th choral competition is bigger than ever, with the finals April 10 at Music Hall.

A new affinity group, Pride Affinity, will provide rewards and invitations to special events.

A YP party, Feb. 28, 6-8 p.m., at Music Hall.

A new Rewards program with the ultimate reward being tickets to “Hamilton” with dinner, overnight stay, and breakfast.

Chairing it all is Jim Henning, Duke Energy’s state president for utility operations in Ohio and Kentucky.

give.artswave.org

*This page will be updated throughout the campaign.