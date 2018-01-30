Catholic Charities honors Champions of Mercy

Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio recognized six Champions of Mercy and a total of 24 individuals and organizations at its Champions of Mercy Awards Dinner.

The awards were for “sharing God’s love and mercy with others” and for heeding the commandment “Love your neighbor as yourself.”

Top honorees included Patti Alderson, Emily Brown and Kathleen Kersh; Guardian Angel Church; Sarah Ray, St. Clements Youth Group; and Jim and Marion Stickle. Ed Ahler accepted the Perpetual Light Society memorial plaque on behalf of his uncle and aunt, John and Joan Scahill. The six honorees received $1,000 cash awards to further their work.

