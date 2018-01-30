Cincinnati Arts & Technology Studios celebrates founders, successes

Friends and supporters of Cincinnati Arts & Technology Studios gathered at Longworth Hall to celebrate the center’s successes and honor its founders.

CATS helps 400 students each year, mostly at-risk teens, earn fine arts or elective credits needed to graduate on time. On average, 93 percent of CATS students graduate and 50 percent enroll in college.

Those results, said Lee Carter, a founder, have a profound impact on the lives of young people, their future families and the community.

Carter and founders Bob Castellini and Pierre Wevers spoke to the filled lobby at Longworth Hall. Students and graduates told stories about how CATS set them on the road to success.

Bill Strickland, a CATS founder and a MacArthur Genius grant recipient, described the experiences that turned his life around, inspiring him to create Pittsburgh’s Manchester Bidwell Corp., the model for CATS and similar centers worldwide.

CATS offers five studio courses designed to meet Ohio Department of Education visual arts standards.

