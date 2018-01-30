Great Parks Forever: New name reflects foundation’s promise

The Great Parks Foundation is taking on a new name – Great Parks Forever – that clearly reflects its purpose and promise.

The name change is part of a comprehensive rebrand that elevates the focus on conservation involving the entire community.

“As the philanthropic partner of Great Parks of Hamilton County, we work everyday to enhance and preserve the parks for current residents and future generations. We are rebranding to clarify our role and amplify our impact,” reported the foundation.

Great Parks Forever’s purpose is to inspire a community of Great Parks supporters to steward natural and financial resources for all forever. Early investments were made to develop the parks; daily investments are made by park guests, donors, staff and volunteers – making everyone naturally invested.

Great Parks Forever and Great Parks of Hamilton County operate independently, although the foundation works closely with park district staff to identify and prioritize opportunities to achieve a shared vision.

greatparksfoundation.org