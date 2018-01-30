What to Do/See/Hear | Jan. 31-Feb. 6

By Thomas Consolo

January has been a busy month, particularly for our friends in the theater and visual arts. Who picks up the baton as we move into February? Read on.

GROUNDHOG DAY

Woodland Mound Park | 8250 Old Kellogg Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45255; 513-521-7275

Friday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m.: Groundhog Jamboree

Will he or won’t he see his shadow? Bring the young kids to the Seasongood Nature Center to learn about groundhogs.

AUDITIONS/CALLS

Wednesday, Jan. 31: Women Behind Television & Film Festival

Deadline for submissions is today for this platform for women directors, producers, and writers. The festival kicks off May 1.

FILM

Mayerson JCC | 8485 Ridge Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45236; 513-761-7500

Feb. 1-22: Jewish & Israeli Film Festival

From Thursday through Feb. 22, Mayerson JCC partners with such groups as Cincinnati World Cinema, the Holocaust & Humanity Center and UC’s Judaic Studies Department to present nearly a month’s worth of award-winning films from around the world – and presented at theaters across the city. This week:

Thursday, Feb. 1: “Hummus! The Movie” – 7 p.m., 20th Century Theater; 3021 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH 45209.

Monday, Feb. 5: “Ben-Gurion, Epilogue” – 7 p.m., Esquire Theatre; 320 Ludlow Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45220.

Tuesday, Feb. 6: “The 90 Minute War” – 7 p.m., Mariemont Theater; 6906 Wooster Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45227.

The Mini Microcinema | 1329 Main St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Two eclectic screenings to satisfy just about any taste:

Saturday, Feb. 3: “Lil’s + Lils” – 11 a.m. That’s Lils as in little ones and Lil’s Bagels, a great combination for watching these films for children.

Tuesday, Feb. 6: “Chicagoland Shorts, Vol. 3” – 7:30 p.m. The best of the Second City’s niche cinemas, including experimental animation, observational documentaries and music videos.

LITERARY

The Mercantile Library | 414 Walnut St., 11th floor, Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-621-0717

Tuesday, Feb. 6, 6 p.m.: An Evening with Brit Bennett

The young author will read from her acclaimed debut novel “The Mothers,” a story about young love, a big secret in a small community and the things that ultimately haunt us most. A reception precedes the program.

MUSIC

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra | 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-381-3300

Friday, Feb. 2, 11 a.m.: Juanjo Mena conducts Mozart, Shostakovich

The May Festival’s newly dubbed principal conductor leads Shostakovich’s massive Symphony No. 7, the “Leningrad,” completed in the darkest days of World War II. Pianist Javier Perianes is soloist for Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 21. (There’s usually a reflex reference to the concerto’s use in the film “Elvira Madigan,” but that was 50 years ago. You don’t need an antiquated pop culture reference to love this sublime music.) Program repeats 8 p.m. Saturday.

Christ Church Cathedral | 318 E. Fourth St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-621-1817

Sunday, Feb. 4, 6 p.m.: Choral Evensong

Sacred texts plus beautiful music equal a moment of reflection once each month at the downtown Episcopal cathedral. This month, the Christ Church Cathedral Choir, Cathedral Choir of Children and Youth, and Bethany School Chapel Choir perform the “Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis” by Ralph Vaughan Williams and the “Prayer of Saint Richard of Chichester” by Malcolm Archer.

OPERA

UC College-Conservatory of Music | 2600 Clifton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45221; 513-556-4183

Friday, Feb. 2, 8 p.m.: Triple bill of American one-act operas

One of the best things about having the broad resources of CCM in town is its ability to mount events like its Bernstein centennial celebration. Here, the undergraduate Opera d’arte series groups “Trouble in Tahiti,” Bernstein’s snapshot of suburban dysfunction, with Menotti’s “The Telephone” and Marc Bucci’s “Tale for a Deaf Ear” in the Cohen Family Studio Theater. The program repeats 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

THEATER

Aronoff Center for the Arts | 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-621-2787

Saturday, Feb. 3, 7 and 9:30 p.m.: Jerry Seinfeld

There was so much ado about the “nothing” that roots Seinfeld’s comedy that the Cincinnati Arts Association had to add a second show.

VISUAL ART

Cincinnati City Hall | 800 Plum St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-591-6000

Thursday, Feb. 2, 3-5 p.m.: Melvin and Samantha Grier – Selected Works

Two generations of the Grier family take photos. Melvin Grier worked for years at the still lamented Cincinnati Post, and his daughter, Samantha, has done stints in newsrooms, too. They’ve both moved past that world of daily deadlines, but they’re both still making great photos. Vice Mayor David Mann hosts this reception in Suite 349 at City Hall.

Woman’s Art Club | 6980 Cambridge Ave., Mariemont, OH 45227; 513-272-3700

Sunday, Feb. 4, 1-4 p.m.: DJ Berard, Color Fields and Residencies

A show of color on a large scale – dry desert air, cloud free skies, dramatic sunsets and canyons are represented on large format canvas. Opening reception, 1-3 p.m. Saturday.

Last Chances

It’s the final days for these exhibitions:

“Studio Open 2” : Through Sunday, Feb. 4, at the Carnegie (1028 Scott Blvd., Covington, KY 41011; 859-957-1940). Works by recent graduates of fine arts programs across the region.

Faculty Exhibition: Through Friday, Feb. 2, at the Art Academy of Cincinnati (1212 Jackson St., Cincinnati, OH 45202). Art works by nearly 30 of the school’s instructors.