Guests (bow) tie one on for JDRF

More than 1,500 people attended the fourth annual JDRF Bourbon & BowTie Bash at Duke Energy Convention Center. With 16 food vendors, seven bourbon and spirits stations, boutiques and live entertainment, the fun-packed event helped JDRF raise a record $208,000 to fund research into type 1 diabetes.

“Thanks to our Emerging Leaders Council for again demonstrating teamwork and leadership in making this event such a success,” said JDRF Executive Director Melissa Newman.

Bob Herzog from Local 12 served as emcee. Celebrity bartender Molly Wellmann provided a custom bourbon cocktail and led a panel of judges for the Best Bartender competition, which was won by Adammichael Gesell of Igby’s.

As for the food vendors, Madisono’s Gelato won the Best Sweet Award, Injoy took the prize for Best Up-and-Comer, and Taste of Belgium won for Best Restaurant overall.

In addition to a live auction and Fund-a-Cure, programming included a fashion show, with clothing from Blaine’s Fine Men’s Apparel and The Pink Box. Models included Caroline Boyce, Todd Carnes, Evan Clinkenbeard, Shelley Cotton, Jordan Hughes and Sean Lee, all of whom are young professionals who led the effort with corporate fundraising.

The next Bourbon & Bow Tie event is tentatively slated for Oct. 20, 2018.

Photos by Jeff Schaefer

