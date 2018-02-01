Handbags for Hope carries message of literacy

Thursday, Feb. 8, Newport Syndicate, Newport

The Literacy Network will host its seventh annual Handbags for Hope to celebrate literacy and those who work to combat illiteracy. Hosted in a new venue, the event will include cocktails, dinner and raffles, plus live and silent auctions.

Each year, the Literacy Network presents the Hope Award to a student who inspires the growth of literacy in Cincinnati. Hosts of B-105’s morning show – Big Dave, Chelsea and Statt – will make the presentation.

Tim Goldrainer of The Menus will return as master of ceremonies. Guests will raise their paddles for new handbags from such designers as Louis Vuitton, Tory Burch, Burberry and more. Other live auction items will include a Chicago trip package with tickets to “Hamilton,” and a lunch with the B-105 morning team. Silent auctions items include designer handbags and Pack-a-Purse, in which purses are packed with gift cards and experiences.

Tickets are $60, which includes dinner and two drink tickets.

www.lngc.org, or 513-621-7323