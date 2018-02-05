Children Inc. capital campaign aims to fight poverty

Children Inc., an educational nonprofit, has launched a $5 million capital campaign.

The organization kicked off the campaign, “Scaling for Impact,” in November. Its goal is to provide educational services to more disadvantaged children and further develop programs that fight poverty.

“We are humbled to tell you that, due to some astounding early support, we’ve already raised over $3.1 million toward the goal,” said campaign co-chair Roger Schorr. The Drees Family and the Drees Homes Foundation made the lead campaign gift of $750,000.

Founded 40 years ago to provide quality early childhood education and care, Children Inc. now serves school-age children as well, helping to prepare them for careers and college. It serves 3,000 children each day, with plans to do more.

Children Inc. plans to invest the funds in these three areas:

$2.5 million for the renovation of five early childhood centers in underserved communities. The campaign will help double the number of students in its preschools to 1,200.

$1 million to help fund scholarships for low-income families that cannot afford quality early childhood education and care.

$1.5 million to expand the capacity of Children Inc.’s Innovation Lab to create, evaluate and disseminate two-generation solutions to poverty.

childreninc.org