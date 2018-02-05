Hebrew Union College dinner honors 3

The Cincinnati Associates of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion hosted the 34th annual Cincinnati Associates Tribute Dinner. The event at the Hyatt Regency celebrated interfaith understanding.

John E. Pepper Jr. was the honoree, with Shakila T. Ahmad and Daniel J. Hoffheimer receiving the Yedidut-Friendship Award. Andrew and Linda Berger and Edward Diller chaired the event.

A highlight of the evening was announcement by Dean Jonathan Cohen of the establishment of the Daniel J. Hoffheimer Scholarship Fund. Funds raised from the dinner will benefit the Rabbinical School and the Joan and Phillip Pines School of Graduate Studies on the Cincinnati campus.