Scenes from Cincinnati Opera gala

Cincinnati Opera celebrated its return to Music Hall with its Opera Gala, “Beauty and the Brick,” and the official after-party, “Brick House Bash.” The November events took place in the Music Hall Ballroom.

Two of the company’s 2018 season productions, “La Traviata” and the U.S. premiere of the Pink Floyd-inspired “Another Brick in the Wall,” influenced the festivities.

Event co-chairs were Anne Zaring and Cathy Crain, and the honoree was PNC. Entertainment included selections from “La Traviata” performed by soprano Alexandra Schoeny and tenor Benjamin Lee, with DJ Vikas spinning for the after-party.

Photos by Philip Groshong