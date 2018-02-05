Wanted: Your poems on peace, justice

SOS Art Cincinnati is seeking submissions for the 15th annual edition of “For A Better World,” a book of poems and art on the themes of peace and justice.

Poets may submit up to three entries. The editors will look for quality, inclusiveness and appropriateness to the themes of peace and justice. If space becomes limited, priority will be given to poets not published in previous books.

Selected poems will be illustrated by local artists. The book is expected to come out in May and will be available at SOS ART 2018, to be held June 1-10 at the Art Academy of Cincinnati.

Submissions to sosartcincinnati@gmail.com or SOS ART, 216 Erkenbrecher Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229. Deadline is Feb. 12. Information: sosartcincinnati.wordpress.com