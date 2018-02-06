Covington Ladies Home presents first Ellen Award

Covington Ladies Home awarded its first Ellen Battelle Dietrick Award to Michelle Riegler Krumpelman.

A businesswoman and volunteer, Krumpelman spoke of women’s strengths, sacrifices and needs, and recognized the home as gem in our midst. She challenged guests to get involved with Covington Ladies Home residents.

“I am passionate about extending opportunities to other people,” Krumpelman said. “I believe when we show understanding, there is empathy, and where there is empathy, we can make positive change.”

“I believe when we show understanding, there is empathy, and where there is empathy, we can make positive change.” -Michelle Krumpelman

In addition to her work with the Covington Ladies Home, she has volunteered with the Children’s Dyslexia Center, the NKY Young Professionals Organization, and several women’s mentoring programs.

The Ellen Battelle Dietrick Award is named in honor of an outspoken advocate from the late 19th century.

“Ellen Battelle Dietrick was a true pioneer for her time,” said board president Becky Jones. “In 1886, she saw local women displaced and struggling from the effects of a severe flood and difficult economic times. Her willingness to challenge authority and speak out about societal inequalities inspired others, and ultimately established our beloved Covington Ladies Home.”

Gala proceeds help provide personal care for the home’s residents.

Click on a thumbnail below to view full photo gallery.