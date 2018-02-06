Looking for love? My Furry Valentine offers hundreds of dogs, cats

Saturday, Feb. 10, and Sunday, Feb. 11, Sharonville Convention Center Saturday, Feb. 10, and Sunday, Feb. 11, Sharonville Convention Center

Find love just in time for Valentine’s Day at PhoDOGrapher’s seventh annual My Furry Valentine. The area’s largest companion animal adoption event, sponsored by the Petco Foundation, aims to find homes for the area’s rescue and shelter animals.

Attendees may choose from hundreds of adoptable dogs, cats, puppies, kittens and other small animals. All animals are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. In its six-year history, the group has helped arrange the adoption of more than 3,700 animals.

Fees vary, but many cats will be available for $10. Dozens of satellite events around the city will include thousands of adoptable animals.

Admission is $5; early-bird admission is $25. Tickets are available at the door.

Adopter swag bags, raffle prizes, vendor booths and free kids’ activities will add to the fun at this family-friendly gathering.

MyFurryValentine.com