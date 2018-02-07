Votrubas to be honored at 25th Heart Ball

Saturday, Feb. 24, 6:30 p.m.-1 a.m., Duke Energy Convention Center

The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association will honor James C. and Rachel M. Votruba with the Heart of the City Award at the 2018 Heart Ball.

Presented by TriHealth and St. Elizabeth Healthcare, the Heart Ball and Heart of the City Award were created to pay tribute to nonmedical professionals who have made outstanding contributions to the community.

The evening will include live and silent auctions, a gourmet dinner and live entertainment before dancing at the Young Professionals’ After Party.

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, the event also will honor all past Heart Ball chairs, honorees and award recipients.

Votruba is president emeritus and professor of educational leadership at Northern Kentucky University, where he served as president from 1997 to 2012. During his tenure as president, the Board of Regents was cited as one of the highest-performing governing boards in the country. Votruba also co-chaired Vision 2015, which developed a comprehensive strategic plan for the northern Kentucky region.

He currently serves on a variety of boards, including the Ohio National Mutual Holding Co., St. Elizabeth Healthcare and the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence. He co-chairs the Northern Kentucky Task Force on Kindergarten Readiness. In 2016, Vortruba was honored with the Great Living Cincinnatian Award by the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.

Rachel Votruba spent much of her career working with young people as a teacher and counselor, focusing especially on high-risk youth. She plays active roles in several community-based nonprofits, and has held leadership roles at organizations including the Brighton Center, Children’s Law Center, Women’s Crisis Center, Interact for Health, Every Child Succeeds, the Carnegie Center for Visual and Performing Arts and numerous committees at Northern Kentucky University.

Garren and Susan Colvin and Dr. DP and Subhadra Suresh, both of St. Elizabeth Healthcare, are co-chairing the Heart Ball. Other committee chairs are Marci Campbell, auction; David and Leslie Armstrong, Open Your Heart; and Barrett Buse and Caroline Wendling, After Party.

Alicia Lehnert, Heart Ball director, 513-699-4222 or cincinnatiheartball.heart.org