Community Shares celebration sets stage for the next year’s work

Friday, Feb. 16, 6 p.m., The Phoenix Ballroom

Community Shares of Greater Cincinnati is planning its second For the Love of the Community event, a fundraiser and celebration of the work done by those working on causes of social, economic and environmental justice.

“From philanthropists and organizational leaders to community organizers and residents, this event is an opportunity to highlight what we have accomplished. But more importantly, it sets the stage for the work that needs to be done in the year ahead,” said Michelle Dillingham, CEO of Community Shares. Dillingham will deliver a report on the “State of Social Justice in Greater Cincinnati.”

The event also will include music by the Andrea Cefalo Quartet and an auction. Bruce Preston will serve as emcee. UC Health is presenting sponsor.

Proceeds will help Community Shares continue to serve as a catalyst for local organizations that fight to eliminate discrimination, racism, pollution, violence, poverty and other problems. Community Shares creates programs that empower nonprofits through fundraising, grassroots activities, advocacy, research and public education.

Tickets are $75.

www.cintishares.org