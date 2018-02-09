It’s Mardi Gras! The party’s on with Northern Kentucky Restaurant Association

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 6:30-10 p.m., Northern Kentucky Convention Center

It’s Fat Tuesday and time to party like you’re in New Orleans for Mardi Gras.

Or the next best thing locally: the Mardi Gras party put on by the Northern Kentucky Restaurant Association for the 27th year.

The culinary celebration includes nearly 50 food and beverage booths; New Orleans jazz with Robin Lacy and DeZydeco; and live and silent auctions.

Masters of ceremonies will be Josh Martinez and Harry Stevens of KISS 107.

A Royal Court parade will feature King Scott Soan of 700 WLW, Queen Sheila Gray of Local 12, Bengals running back Giovani Bernard as grand marshal, and a marching band..

Tickets are $70 for general admission, $90 for VIP tickets that provide an hour’s headstart on the party.

Gordon Snyder is chairing the celebration.

Proceeds will benefit Welcome House of Northern Kentucky, Brighton Center’s Homeward Bound program and Bethany House Services.

The culinary celebration is presented by Mercedes-Benz of Fort Mitchell and the Wyler Family Foundation.

859-291-6572 or nkramardigras.com