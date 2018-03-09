FotoFocus unveils plans for 2018 Biennial

Cincinnati-based FotoFocus announced the lineup and theme for the FotoFocus Biennial, scheduled for October.

The event will span 70 museums and galleries across Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Dayton and Columbus, Ohio, featuring over 200 artists, curators and educators. The unifying theme is “Open Archive.”

“FotoFocus works year-round to support lens-based art, but we particularly look forward to the FotoFocus Biennial. Bringing the partnerships we’ve cultivated across the region and the world to our community is thrilling,” said Mary Ellen Goeke, executive director.

The Biennial program will run Oct. 4-7. Among the highlights:

Oct. 4 – Keynote address about working with archives by Clément Chéroux, senior curator of photography at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

Oct. 6 – Symposium at Memorial Hall.

Oct. 7 – Conversation at the Woodward Theater with filmmaker, artist and writer Miranda July about her archive project “Joanie 4 Jackie.”

Solo exhibition of new paintings by Swedish artist Mamma Andersson highlighting her photographic archive

Arab Image Foundation co-founder Akram Zaatari’s work , including a pan-generational dialogue with portraitist Hashem El Madani.

Artists featured in the Biennial include Derrick Adams, Diane Arbus, Liu Bolin, Chivas Clem, Nancy Ford Cones, Robert Frank, LaToya Ruby Frazier, Rebecca Hackemann, Lyle Ashton Harris, Wing Young Huie, Chris Johnson, Isaac Julien, Deana Lawson, Jason Lazarus, Irving Penn, Malick Sidibe, Xaviera Simmons, Kamal Sinclair, Bayeté Ross Smith, Question Bridge with Hank Willis Thomas, Mickalene Thomas, Gillian Wearing, Carrie Mae Weems, Michael Wilson and David Yarrow.

Participating venues include Cincinnati Art Museum, Columbus Museum of Art, Wave Pool, Dayton Art Institute, 21c Museum Hotel, Mercantile Library, Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, and galleries at the University of Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky University, Wright State University and Xavier University.