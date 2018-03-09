On Super Sunday, Jewish Federation volunteers will be calling

March 11, Sunday, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Mayerson JCC

More than 200 volunteers will take to the phones for the largest single day of fundraising during the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati’s annual campaign.

Overall goal for the drive, which will benefit more than 50 programs and agencies serving Cincinnati’s Jewish community, is $8.4 million.

Organizations it benefits include Jewish Family Service, Mayerson JCC, Holocaust & Humanity Center, Hillel Cincinnati, Rockwern Academy, Cincinnati Hebrew Day School, JVS Career Service and several Jewish congregations in greater Cincinnati

Among the volunteers will be elected officials: state Sen. Cecil Thomas, state Rep. Catherine Ingram, state Rep. Jonathan Dever and Amberley Village Council member Elida Kamine.