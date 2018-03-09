Thirty charities will battle – bracket-style

This month, 30 nonprofits will have the opportunity to win $10,000 through Brackets for Good Cincinnati, a fundraising tournament that inspires community members to learn about and rally behind charitable nonprofits.

Brackets For Good, a nonprofit based in Indianapolis, hosts online, bracket-style fundraising tournaments every March in communities around the U.S. It has raised more than $6.4 million for charitable nonprofits since 2012.

Participating organizations will rally donors to out-fundraise their opponents in order to advance. Through the tournament promotion and corporate involvement, nonprofits earn increased exposure, gain access to free fundraising tools, raise funds and meet new donors. Supporters score points by making donations to help their favorite causes advance in the tournament.

This is the second time Cincinnati has hosted a tournament. Last year Brackets For Good Cincinnati raised $251,832.

Starting March 9, those who visit cincinnati.bfg.org to make an online donation can help their favorite nonprofit organization advance and win the $10,000 championship grant awarded by Dewey’s Pizza. The tournament runs until April 6, when the champion is crowned.

Participants are Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Talbert House, Lighthouse Youth & Family Services, Clermont Senior Services, Inc., City Gospel Mission, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati, NS Cares, New Housing Ohio, Holly Hill Child & Family Solutions, 4 Paws for Ability, Caracole, Working In Neighborhoods, Ocean Accelerator, Master Provisions, Gorman Heritage Farm, Civic Garden Center of Greater Cincinnati, Cincinnati Community ToolBank, Mentoring Plus, WordPlay Cincy, Literacy Network of Greater Cincinnati, Joel Cornette Foundation, Dramakinetics of Cincinnati, Cincinnati Urban Promise, Mason Community Players, Testicular Cancer Society, Mary Kilgour Cunningham Stephenson LeBlond Foundation dba Bold and Brave Kids, Cincinnati Curling Club, Adore-A-Bull Rescue, Isaiah 55, and Heroin Support.

Sponsors include Dewey’s Pizza, AT&T, ReSource, Lids, Bloomerang, Picaboo and Charity Charge.