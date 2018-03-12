Ready for a road trip to see top classic cars?

Saturday, March 17, SugarCreek, Washington Court House, Ohio

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is teaming with two partners for a fundraiser that stars the classic car collection of John Richardson – and a chance to win one of the cars.

Called Classics for a Cure, the event is the inaugural fundraising event in the Labor Against Cancer movement. It is being organized by members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 75 in partnership with LLS and SugarCreek, a food manufacturing company.

The event will offer classic cars, food and the opportunity to meet car restoration experts. Attendees will have a chance to win a car from Richardson’s collection. Raffle items will include a Florida vacation, Bengals game club-level seats, a suite for a Cincinnati Reds game, a suite at the Dayton Dragons and more. Funds raised will help support LLS’s mission to cure blood cancers – leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma – and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.

Because the car collection is housed in Washington Court House and organizers anticipate most guests will be from Cincinnati, they have arranged for a bus to transport guests.

Attire is casual. No heels are allowed, and rubber-soled shoes are preferred.