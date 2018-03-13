Ball grosses record $1.8M for Heart Association

The 25th annual Greater Cincinnati Heart Ball broke all records, grossing over $1.8 million for the work of the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.

The evening, which was the most successful in Heart Ball history, drew over 1,100 guests and more than 500 after-party guests.

Event chairs were Garren and Susan Colvin and Dr. DP and Subhadra Suresh. Former Northern Kentucky University president James C. Votruba, Ph.D., and Rachel M. Votruba were honored with the Heart of the City Award for their philanthropic contributions in Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati. The Votrubas shared the story of their son Chris, who died of heart disease at 42.

In celebration of the 25th Heart Ball, the evening paid tribute to past Heart Ball honorees, chairs and award winners.

The event ended with a bang as over 500 young professionals joined dinner guests at the after- party, which featured music by Johnny Clueless and DJ Ron Mixico.

Sponsors included TriHealth, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Cincinnati Children’s, UC Health, Huntington Bank, Calfee, AtriCure, Thomas More College, LOTH Inc., Mercy Health and UK Healthcare.

Proceeds will fund research and public awareness programs to reduce death from cardiovascular disease and stroke.

Alicia Lehnert at 513-699-4222 or Alicia.lehnert@heart.org

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.