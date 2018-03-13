Dinner to benefit emergency shelter for homeless

Thursday, March 15, 6-9 p.m., Drees Pavilion, Devou Park

Attendees will support the mission of the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky at the sixth Annual Homeless to Hopeful fundraiser.

“Our goal is to continue to expand and provide shelter, showers, laundry services and hope to adults,” said Kim Webb, executive director.

The shelter is Northern Kentucky’s only cold-weather shelter. As of January, the facility had provided more than 7,000 nights of shelter to more than 500 individuals.

Presenting sponsor is St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

Tickets are $75

emergencyshelternky.org