Springtime is for the birds

A big sign that weather is warming up is the increase in bird activity, from raptors to robins. Here are some free opportunities to get out and experience our fine feathered friends in Great Parks Hamilton County.

Heron Rookery Viewing Weekend, Saturday, March 17, and Sunday, March 18, 1-4 p.m., at Winton Woods/Winton Centre. Written directions to a great blue heron viewing spot are available at Winton Centre. Spotting scopes for birdwatching will be provided.

Birding 101, Saturday, April 21, 1 p.m., at Woodland Mound/Seasongood Nature Center

This base-level birding program will graduate attendees to the ranks of beginning birders.

Up With the Birds Walk, Saturday, May 5, 7 a.m., at Sharon Woods/Harbor Parking Lot

Take binoculars for a hike around Sharon Lake. For ages 8 and up.

Birdy Scavenger Hunt, Sunday, May 6, 1-3 p.m., at Woodland Mound/Seasongood Nature Center. Pick up a scavenger hunt sheet, search for birds and return findings for a prize.

Bird Behavior Hike, Sunday, May 20, 9 a.m., at Woodland Mound/Seasongood Nature Center.

Motor vehicle permits are required at most of the parks. For residents of Hamilton County, cost is $10 annual/$3 daily; other visitors: $14 annual/$5 daily.

513-521-7275 or greatparks.org