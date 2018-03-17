In spring, thoughts turn to helping outdoors

As one of the first signs of spring, Great Parks of Hamilton County offers volunteer opportunities for fun, rewarding and unforgettable experiences. A variety of options are available, from just a few hours on a weekend to long-term engagements.

Last year, nearly 1,400 volunteers donated 57,000 hours of their time, valued at more than $1.3 million, to Great Parks of Hamilton County.

One of those volunteers, Emily Hartnett, helps with the annual Winton Woods Cleanup, which is coming up on April 14.

“I like the feeling of getting rid of trash and seeing the huge change we make on the park,” Hartnett said. “It’s great to work with other people who also make the outdoors just as much of a priority as I do. After volunteering, I always leave an event feeling so much better.”

One-Day Events

Volunteers can give a few hours whenever it is convenient. Many simply help at one event per year. Weekend projects typically involve three to six hours. The first two opportunities are scheduled for April.

Winton Woods Cleanup

Saturday, April 14, 9 a.m.-noon

Winton Woods/Kestral Point picnic shelter

10245 Winton Road, Springfield Township

This annual cleanup has been a tradition for more than 30 years and focuses on removing litter from around Winton Woods Lake. A grilled lunch and raffle giveaways come afterward. Registration is requested by April 13.

Earth Day Tree Planting

Saturday, April 21, 9 a.m.-noon

Mitchell Memorial Forest/Stone Memorial Shelter

5401 Zion Road, Miami Township

On Earth Day, volunteers will help replace a split-rail fence with a living wall of native trees. Registration is requested by April 18.