Grab a hammer! They nailed it. PWC planning for ToolBelt Ball

Saturday, April 7, Jack Casino, downtown

People Working Cooperatively is hosting its second ToolBelt Ball to help the nonprofit raise money for low-income, elderly homeowners, and people with disabilities in the Tri-State who have mobility limitations.

The black-tie event, presented by Duke Energy, will include a cocktail reception, three-course meal, raffles, a high-end wine and bourbon pull, a silent auction and a juried art exhibit: “A Place to Call Home.” The art installation features work from various local artists, each piece incorporating a physical window in its design. The art will be available for purchase as part of the silent auction.

“The ToolBelt Ball is an important event for us, because it funds critical projects for our low-income neighbors that allow them to stay safely in their homes,” said Chris Owens, vice president of development. “We’re looking forward to the event as a chance to raise money to do some incredible work in our community, and also to celebrate the work that has been done throughout the past year.”

Greg and Katie Shumate are co-chairs for the event. Tickets are $150.

bit.ly/ToolBeltBall2018