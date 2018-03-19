Student musicians invited to apply for Matinee Musicale scholarships

Young musicians are invited to compete for the Nancy F. Walker Memorial Scholarships offered by Matinee Musicale Cincinnati.

The organization has presented classical music recitals by rising professional musicians since 1912. Performers who have gone on to illustrious careers – from pianists Nadia Boulanger and Leon Fleisher to violin prodigy Joshua Bell and singers Beverly Sills and Jamie Barton – praise the series.

The scholarships, which range from $1,000 to $2,500, are made possible by donations in memory of Nancy Fuldner Walker, plus a bequest from Louise Dieterle Nippert.

Sophomores and juniors in high school and sophomores and juniors in college may apply. Application deadline is Monday, April 2.

Auditions will be held Saturday, May 12, at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Applicants are expected to perform 8-10 minutes of memorized music in at least two contrasting classical styles.

The top scholarship recipients in each category will perform at the Scholarship Winner Recital & Luncheon on Wednesday, June 13, at Greenacres Art Center.