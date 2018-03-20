Batter up! Covington’s hosting Reds Opening Day block party

Saturday, March 31, 6-10 p.m., Covington

BLDG and Renaissance Covington will celebrate the Cincinnati Reds with an Opening Day baseball-themed art exhibit and block party.

BLDG Gallery’s fifth annual 199C (named for the Pantone color used by the Reds) is a collaborative art exhibition and block party celebrating baseball and the Reds.

The block party will feature local bites and sips, games and more, and will take place on Pike Street between Madison and Washington in Covington, while BLDG Gallery will host the Art Exhibition at 30 West Pike Street. The exhibit will continue through May 31.

The event is family-friendly and free to the public.

“This is a massive milestone for a home-grown event. It’s the only event where you can get rocked, celebrate Opening Day and get some really killer Reds art,” said Zach Evans, designer at BLDG.

“It’s fun, it’s funky and always a blast. Anyone who loves the Reds and baseball should come on down and enjoy what Covington has to offer,” said Katie Meyer, executive director of Renaissance Covington.