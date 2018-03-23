Sorg Opera House nails down renovations a concert at a time

Multiple dates, Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown

Middletown’s Sorg Opera House will present a “mini-season” of concerts this spring, with proceeds benefiting its renovation fund.

While cosmetic and staging upgrades continue, the big item this spring is heating/ventilation/air conditioning. “The building was missing components of the HVAC systems when we acquired the property,” said SORG’s Chuck Miller. “We are now engaged in talks with local contractors to get this major project underway. The concert series will drive the process.”

The lineup includes:

April 7, 8 p.m: The Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra’s “Dizzy Gillespie Centennial,” a big band be-bop tribute to the trumpeter, composer and band leader

April 21, 8 p.m: The Blue Birds Big Band plus G. Miles & the Hitmen, playing funk, blues and old-school R&B

April 28, 7:30 p.m: The Blue Wisp Big Band, a “Duke Ellington Birthday Party” featuring only Ellington tunes. Why? Because “it don’t mean a thing if it ain’t got that swing.”

May 5 at 8:30 p.m: Steppenwolf’s John Kay singing some of his masterful songs and sharing stories and insights about his foundation.

Tickets aren’t on sale yet for additional concerts: The Dayton Jazz Orchestra on May 19; capping off Middletown’s Wine, Women & Chocolate Walk; the Monday Night Jazz Orchestra’s tribute to Count Basie and Les Brown on June 16; and bluegrass favorites Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers on June 23. A “Leonard Bernstein 100” brass ensemble concert is planned for September.

The Sorg Opera House is owned and managed by the Sorg Opera Revitalization Group. The all-volunteer nonprofit has worked to restore and upgrade the opera house as a multi-purpose venue.

info@sorgopera.org