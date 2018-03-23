Turn UP! with Kindervelt

Friday, April 27, 7-11 p.m., The Summit Hotel, 5345 Medpace Way, Madisonville

Kindervelt No. 50, the Indian Hill arm of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center’s largest volunteer auxiliary, plans to do it up big at UP!, a fundraiser to benefit the Kindervelt Psychiatric Emergency Assessment Center.

Guests are invited to dress up, show up and ante up for a night of dinner, music, casino games, a raffle and silent auction.

Tickets are $150, or $275 for couples.

www.kindervelt.org/event/kv-50-up/