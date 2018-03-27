Author Jon Meacham will speak at lecture series

Wednesday, April 11, 8 p.m., Sycamore Junior High School Auditorium, 5757 Cooper Road, Blue Ash

Thursday, April 12, 11 a.m., Montgomery Assembly of God, 7950 Pfeiffer Road, Montgomery

Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Jon Meacham will be the final speaker in this season’s Montgomery Woman’s Club Town Hall Lecture Series. His best-selling presidential biographies have received critical acclaim and popular applause, appearing consistently on the New York Times Best Books of the Year list. He has written histories about Presidents Franklin Roosevelt, Andrew Jackson, Thomas Jefferson and George H.W. Bush.

The subject of his lecture is “The Art of Leadership: Lessons from the American Presidency.” After the lecture, he will sign copies of his most recent book on George H.W. Bush.

In a new work to be published in October, Meacham explores tumultuous periods in American history when the president and ordinary citizens joined to defeat forces of fear and hate.

Proceeds from the lecture series benefit the club’s charitable endeavors.