New NKY fund seeks $5M before June

Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky launched its Community Impact Fund, aiming to raise $5 million by the end of May.

“This is the first fund of its kind for our area, directly impacting the people, places and services that help make Northern Kentucky so special,” said Nancy Grayson, president of Horizon Community Funds. “By combining our resources and giving together, we will be able to make a greater impact and build a stronger future for our community.”

The goal is to connect the community to the needs across the region and use collective giving as a way to break the cycle of poverty, support the arts, enhance education and build a successful future.

“Needs will continue to evolve and change, but that is what makes giving to the Community Impact Fund so rewarding,” Grayson said. “Your contributions will help Northern Kentucky residents and organizations when they need it the most.”