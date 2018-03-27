Metropolitan Club welcomes inaugural Roebling Society class

The Metropolitan Club recently announced a diverse group of twenty-eight young leaders – the inaugural Roebling Society class of 2018.
Roebling Society members represent a cross-section of Tri-state businesses, community organizations, healthcare services, media and non-profit agencies. The club invited these rising stars based on their leadership and achievements in the community.
According to club President Dan Bockrath, The Metropolitan Club will help “further develop their leadership skills through the club’s popular mentoring program, business and social events, as well as connections with each other.”
Roebling Society – Class of 2018:
- Ben Baker, infrastructure analyst, Immedion
- Josh Batchelor, manager, Linnemann Funeral Homes
- Molly Berrens, owner, Spotted Yeti Media
- Alicia Bond-Lewis, partner of counsel, Dinsmore & Shohl
- Shannan Boyer, owner, Scooter Media
- Seth Cutter, manager-strategic planning and public policy, CVG
- Austin Dunbar, principal, Durham Brands
- Jessie Folmar, sr. public relations manager, Messer Construction Co.
- Adam Hemmer, VP of real estate development, Paul Hemmer Co.
- Roderick Hinton, VP for advancement, Children’s Home of Cincinnati
- Nicholas Hollan, owner, Valley Dental Management Services
- Dan Hunt, attorney, Ziegler & Schneider
- Brady Jolly, CEO, Jolly Enterprises
- Michelle Klingenberg, senior associate, Cushman & Wakefield
- Rosemary Oglesby-Henry, executive director, Rosemary’s Babies, Inc.
- Erik Pederson, digital marketing manager, Clayton Homes
- Katie Raverty-Evans, government affairs manager, Best Way Disposal
- Kyle Reynolds DMD, dentist, Blue Ash Dental Group
- Emily Roberts, Director, corporate relations, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden
- Jacob Samad, partner, Robbins, Kelly, Patterson & Tucker
- Justin Seitz, investment advisor, Pension Corporation of America
- Shannon Smith, owner/attorney, Law Offices of Shannon C. Smith
- Aaron Stapleton, founder, Queen City Home Care
- Edward Traynor, partner, SelfDiploma
- Jordan Vilines, anchor/reporter, FOX19 NOW
- Jamila Watson, insights and design research advisor, FedEx
- Edward Wimmer, CEO, RoadID
- Julie Witten, executive director, Breakthrough Cincinnati
The Metropolitan Club’s charitable mission is to contribute the majority of its profits to the community. Since 1992, over $1.5 million has been donated to nonprofit organizations through The Metropolitan Award Dinner and other club activities.
