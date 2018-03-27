Metropolitan Club welcomes inaugural Roebling Society class

The Metropolitan Club recently announced a diverse group of twenty-eight young leaders – the inaugural Roebling Society class of 2018.

Roebling Society members represent a cross-section of Tri-state businesses, community organizations, healthcare services, media and non-profit agencies. The club invited these rising stars based on their leadership and achievements in the community.

According to club President Dan Bockrath, The Metropolitan Club will help “further develop their leadership skills through the club’s popular mentoring program, business and social events, as well as connections with each other.”

Roebling Society – Class of 2018:

Ben Baker, infrastructure analyst, Immedion

Josh Batchelor, manager, Linnemann Funeral Homes

Molly Berrens, owner, Spotted Yeti Media

Alicia Bond-Lewis, partner of counsel, Dinsmore & Shohl

Shannan Boyer, owner, Scooter Media

Seth Cutter, manager-strategic planning and public policy, CVG

Austin Dunbar, principal, Durham Brands

Jessie Folmar, sr. public relations manager, Messer Construction Co.

Adam Hemmer, VP of real estate development, Paul Hemmer Co.

Roderick Hinton, VP for advancement, Children’s Home of Cincinnati

Nicholas Hollan, owner, Valley Dental Management Services

Dan Hunt, attorney, Ziegler & Schneider

Brady Jolly, CEO, Jolly Enterprises

Michelle Klingenberg, senior associate, Cushman & Wakefield

Rosemary Oglesby-Henry, executive director, Rosemary’s Babies, Inc.

Erik Pederson, digital marketing manager, Clayton Homes

Katie Raverty-Evans, government affairs manager, Best Way Disposal

Kyle Reynolds DMD, dentist, Blue Ash Dental Group

Emily Roberts, Director, corporate relations, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

Jacob Samad, partner, Robbins, Kelly, Patterson & Tucker

Justin Seitz, investment advisor, Pension Corporation of America

Shannon Smith, owner/attorney, Law Offices of Shannon C. Smith

Aaron Stapleton, founder, Queen City Home Care

Edward Traynor, partner, SelfDiploma

Jordan Vilines , anchor/reporter , FOX19 NOW

Jamila Watson, insights and design research advisor, FedEx

Edward Wimmer, CEO, RoadID

Julie Witten, executive director, Breakthrough Cincinnati

The Metropolitan Club’s charitable mission is to contribute the majority of its profits to the community. Since 1992, over $1.5 million has been donated to nonprofit organizations through The Metropolitan Award Dinner and other club activities.