United Way announces 2018 co-chairs

Gary and Kim Heiman, the husband-and-wife team behind Standard Textile Co., Inc., will lead United Way of Greater Cincinnati’s 2018 annual community campaign as volunteer co-chairs.

Standard Textile Co., Inc. has 24 manufacturing facilities in 12 countries and is considered the largest vertically integrated manufacturer and distributor of textiles and apparel for the healthcare, hospitality, interiors and consumer markets.

“The Heiman family came to Cincinnati as immigrants from Germany in 1940,” said Gary Heiman in a recent press release. “It was the opportunity provided to us by this country – and specifically in Cincinnati – that enabled us to build a successful business. It is a privilege to be able to give back to those around us.”

Gary became president of Standard Textile Co., Inc. in 1988 and CEO in 1994. Kim Morris Heiman has 30 years of experience in the textile industry. Her current roles include managing director at Standard Textile Co., Inc. and president of SK Textile, an interiors fabricator for the hospitality industry.

Gary has served as president and/or chairman of the board of trustees of numerous organizations, including the Jewish Foundation of Cincinnati, the Jewish Community Center and The Jewish Hospital of Cincinnati. He has served as a trustee of the University of Cincinnati and as a board member of the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber. Heiman currently sits on the board of Cintrifuse and is a member of the Cincinnati Business Committee and The Commercial Club.

Kim serves on the University of Cincinnati board of trustees. She also currently chairs an initiative of the Jewish Federations of North America. Other community involvement has included the Hadassah Foundation, where she served as treasurer; Jewish Federation of Cincinnati as past president; and Rockwern Academy as a board member. Further service includes Bridges for a Just Community, Hebrew Union College, The American Jewish Committee, Israel Bonds and the Junior Achievement Globe Program.

The annual community campaign will further the United Way of Greater Cincinnati’s goal of dedicating 80 percent of the funds it invests in initiatives and agency partner programs to help children and families move out of poverty.

“It is human nature to feel overwhelmed by the enormity of the challenges that poverty presents, but United Way’s partnership with corporate Cincinnati demonstrates that with a little heart and the right leadership, every business has the ability to show employees that making a difference is not only easy but rewarding as well,” Kim said recently. “Together we can build a better future for those around us right here at home.”

The kickoff for United Way’s community campaign will be scheduled for late August.