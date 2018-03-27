YWCA announces 2018 Career Women of Achievement

Wednesday, May 9, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Grand Ballroom, Duke Energy Convention Center

Eight Cincinnati-area women will be honorees at the YWCA Greater Cincinnati’s 39th annual Career Women of Achievement Luncheon. The Career Women of Achievement honorees are:

Cathy Bernardino Bailey, director, Greater Cincinnati Water Works. A chemist by training, she is the first woman and African-American woman to lead the 200-year-old utility. She supervises over 600 full-time employees and oversees a $90 million operating budget. She serves on the Water Research Foundation board, is policy chair for the Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies and is president of the Clark Montessori Foundation. She also served on the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

Stacey Browning, president, Paycor. Browning rose from sales representative to become Paycor’s first female president. As the parent of a child born with a genetic mutation that prevents him from caring for himself, Browning successfully lobbied for legislation to give care and a voice to those who cannot speak for themselves. She serves on the Miami University Alumni Board, Forbes HR Council, Cincinnati USA Chamber Board of Directors and the Cincinnati Women’s Executive Forum. She also was a YMCA board member, a Madeira Schools Foundation trustee and Independent Payroll Providers Association board member.

Tracy Cook, executive director, ProKids. Cook leads a staff of 35 and over 250 volunteers that last year assisted nearly 900 children in the Hamilton County child protection system. An attorney, she began as a volunteer with Court Appointed Special Advocates. She is a founding member of the National CASA Urban Leadership Council.

Kimberly Halbauer, senior vice president and managing director, Private Bank, Fifth Third Bank. Halbauer became a Fifth Third teller right out of high school. Attending college classes at night, she graduated 11 years later. As the first woman to lead the Cincinnati Private Bank, she leads 150 employees responsible for over $12 billion in total assets. She serves on the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education Board, the Tri-County Economic Development Corporation Executive Committee and the Horizon Fund of Northern Kentucky board. She formerly chaired the American Heart Association board and served on the Northern Kentucky Education Council.

Deborah Hayes, vice president and chief operating officer, The Christ Hospital Health Network. Hayes began her health care career as a teenage hospital volunteer. She filled numerous roles as she rose through the ranks. She was co-chair of the Go Red for Women Campaign, board chair for Mount Notre Dame High School and currently chairs the Life Center Organ Procurement Organization. She is an adjunct faculty member at Xavier University.

Wijdan Jreisat, shareholder, Katz Teller. After honing her legal skills in business litigation and employment cases, Jreisat turned to family law. She has been landed on several lists of the top lawyers in Cincinnati, Ohio and the nation. She is immediate past chair of the Women’s Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation Leadership Council, a member of the Centre College President’s Advisory Council. She served on the boards of the YWCA, the Corporation for Findlay Market, and Downtown Cincinnati.

Donna Salyers, president and founder, Donna Salyers Fabulous Furs. Salyers’ company is now one of the largest woman-owned businesses in the area. For 17 years she wrote a syndicated newspaper column leading to a video series, national cable TV show and eight books. Now she can be seen on cable shopping networks. She served on the board of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

Carolyn Wallace, owner, The Perfect Brew. Wallace developed It’s Commonly Jazz, the longest-running free summer jazz series in Cincinnati. She also owns The Perfect Brew, a catering business that began in 2000. She is a member of the Findlay Market board.

The luncheon, the single largest fundraiser for the YWCA, is expected to attract over 2,000 attendees.

Co-chairs for the luncheon are Christi Cornette and Susan B. Zaunbrecher. Ashley Judd, award-winning actress and advocate for social justice, will be the keynote speaker.

Proceeds will help support YWCA programs such as domestic violence shelters, youth services, racial justice programming, job training and literacy education.

Tickets are $85.

513-241-7090 or www.ywcacincinnati.org