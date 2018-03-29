People’s Liberty awards Haile Fellowship grants

People’s Liberty has selected Elisa Hoffman and Nicole Armstrong for $100,000 grants that will allow them to spend a year working on projects of their own design that address a significant challenge or create a new opportunity in Greater Cincinnati.

The two were chosen from 75 applicants interviewed by People’s Liberty, a philanthropic lab funded by the Haile Foundation.

Hoffman, a former teacher and former member of the Cincinnati Public Schools board, plans to create School Board School. It is a program focused on training individuals elected to local school boards. Her program will allow board candidates to attend meetings, visit schools and engage with current board members, school administrations and education experts. The program also will provide ongoing support once participants are elected.

Armstrong runs a photography business with her husband. Her work in graphic design and design research has taken her all over the world. Her belief that Greater Cincinnati can be a leader for gender equity in the workplace led her to develop Queen City Certified, a locally focused gender equity certification process for businesses and organizations. Queen City Certified will encourage organizations of all sizes to participate in the certification process while learning best practices to enhance their policies.