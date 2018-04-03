The Carnegie and Thunder-Sky, Inc. get experimental

The Carnegie and Thunder-Sky, Inc. are calling all artists with unfinished pieces haunting their studios – the dusty canvas, the sculpture that became a coat rack, the…well, you get the idea.

The powers that be want you to drop off those diamonds in the rough at The Carnegie for an experimental exhibition called “Swap Meet.” And here’s the best part: You can pick up an unfinished work by another artist, take it home, work your particular magic and return the newly imagined piece for a later exhibition.

“Swap Meet” is an open call. Bring your art, your curiosity and your willingness to have your work interpreted by another artist. All 2D and 3D media will be accepted. Organizers encourage submissions easily carried by one person and transported by car.

Drop-off dates for unfinished art run April 4-May 5 from noon to 5 p.m. at The Carnegie, 1028 Scott Blvd., Covington. Work can also be delivered to Thunder-Sky, Inc., 4573 Hamilton Ave., Northside, by appointment. At drop off, provide the artist’s name, title of the work and the year the piece was last worked on.

The Carnegie will hold an opening reception and selection party on Friday, May 11, 5-8 p.m., with a gallery talk at 6 p.m.

Finished works are then to be returned to The Carnegie prior to June 14.

All finished works will be priced at $100 with an even split among the original artist, completing artist, Thunder-Sky and The Carnegie, so please gauge submissions with that price point in mind. Those submitting an unfinished work are strongly encouraged to select a work to complete.

For more information, contact Matt Distel at mdistel@thecarnegie.com or Thunder-Sky, Inc. at thunderskyinc@gmail.com