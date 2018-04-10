Canstruction ‘Struts the Structures’

The 21st annual Cincinnati Canstruction is in full swing. A community service project that feeds thousands of hungry people, Canstruction consists of fifteen area teams that have built architecturally creative displays using canned goods that later will be contributed to the Freestore Foodbank.

You can get a free, guided Strut the Structures tour of Canstruction sites on successive Saturdays: April 14, 21 and 28. Meet at 10 a.m. at the Weston Art Gallery, in the Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St.

In addition to the Weston, you also can find Canstruction sites on display at these locations, through April 29:

Scripps Center, 312 Walnut St.

Downtown Public Library, 800 Vine St.

Hyatt Regency, 151 W. Fifth St.

The Center, 600 Vine St.

PNC Center, 250 E. Fifth St.

Winners are to be announced Thursday, April 12, during the Canstruction Awards Gala at the Backstage Event Center, 625 Walnut St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. There is no charge for admission, but the public is encouraged to bring canned goods or donate to Freestore Foodbank.

Participating teams include:

BHDP Architecture/Messer Construction

Champlin Architecture

CR Architecture + Design

Danis Construction

FRCH Design Worldwide

GBBN Architects

HDR

HGC Construction/M+A Architects

Hixson Architects Engineering and Interiors

KLH Engineers

MSA Architects

PEDCO E & A Services, Inc.

Turner Construction Company

University of Cincinnati – Construction Student Association

Woolpert/Pepper Construction