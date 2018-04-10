Party in Taft’s garden will draw from Tiffany exhibit

Thursday, May 3, 6-10 p.m., Taft Museum of Art

An evening of art in the garden is inspired by the current Taft Museum of Art exhibit, “Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection.”

The event includes drinks, canapes and music, a raffle and the light installation “The Queen’s Throne” by artists Kate Demske and Joshua Stout from BLINK Cincinnati.

The Docent Raffle includes 10 packages, featuring trips to New York City and Chicago, jewelry, a sports package, Procter & Gamble stock and more. Raffle tickets are for sale at the gala and online.

Gala proceeds benefit the Taft’s education initiatives.

Honorary event chairs are Whitney and Phillip Long, and event co-chairs are Kathy Schmitt and John Lawrence IV.