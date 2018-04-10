Event Preview, Fundraising, Health

The fun is Off the Wall at Christ Hospital fundraiser

 
Connie Maccarone, Roberta Tanno, Kim Hartman, Karyn Hutson, Mary Beth Donelan, Dianne Fisk, Becky Hildebrandt



Thursday, April 19, 6:30 p.m., The Metropolitan Club, Covington

Christ Hospital Foundation Guild is geared up for Off the Wall: Transforming Cancer Care, an evening of art, dinner by the bite, drinks, silent auction and more, all to benefit The Christ Hospital Cancer Program.

The fundraiser is a fun-filled, lottery-style event with an array of work donated by artists, including wall art, pottery and jewelry. Guests will enjoy drinks and light fare, and each will  receive a lottery number entitling him or her to quickly select a piece of art right “off the wall” if his/her number is called.

Tickets are $125, or $75 for those not participating in the art drawing.

TheChristHospital.com/offthewall

